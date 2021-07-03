Advertisement

Vaughn, Lynn lead White Sox past Tigers 8-2 for 5th straight

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, right, celebrates scoring with Tim Anderson against the...
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, right, celebrates scoring with Tim Anderson against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-2 for their fifth straight victory.

Lance Lynn allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against Detroit this season - including five in a row.

Casey Mize gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in three innings.

Mize, pitching as an opener to limit his innings, struck out four.

Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as Chicago scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/2/2021 11:02:25 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
New laws go into effect in Indiana
Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates after scoring a run on a two-run RBI-double by...
Reds deal Cubs seventh straight loss behind Gray, Votto
Now that the national event is back in Buchanan this year, riders of all levels are flocking to...
Red, white and RedBud: Army veteran gears up for national race
Red, white and RedBud: Army veteran gears up for national race
Cubs drop both in the series-opening double-header against Lake County