Advertisement

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
New laws go into effect in Indiana
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home
Police say Myers had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who lived at his house on and...
LaGrange County man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor, child porn possession
A prayer vigil was held Thursday afternoon for Taveyon Colon who was killed in a shooting on...
Prayer vigil honors slain South Bend man

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
Downtown South Bend hosted its July First Fridays event this evening where the theme was an...
July’s First Friday has ‘Urban Picnic’ theme
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales were in LaPorte Friday at The Red Wine and Brew Fest.
Budweiser Clydesdales visit LaPorte’s Red Wine and Brew Fest