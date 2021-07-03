Advertisement

Reds deal Cubs seventh straight loss behind Gray, Votto

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates after scoring a run on a two-run RBI-double by...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates after scoring a run on a two-run RBI-double by Joey Votto during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8.

He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings.

Josh Osich got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

