Redbud showcase world-class motocross talent on Saturday

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) -16 News Now is celebrating summer at one of the biggest off-road motocross races in the country.

This year fans are back at Redbud for the five-day event that showcases some of the top motocross talents in the world.

For many fans, Redbud is a 4th of July tradition that happens every year.

For racers, it’s a big stop on the road to achieving their goals of being the fastest on the track.

Saturday is for the top racers. 16 News Now Saturday morning caught up with one of the racers at his spot in the pit learn how he deals with the nerves ahead of a critical race.

“You think about it all the way until you start your bike but when you get on that track you almost forget about it. It’s a pretty weird feeling but it’s pretty cool at the same time,” said Pro Motocross Racer T.J. Uselman.

Uselman is originally from Texas.

This is his rookie racing season and his first race at Redbud.

