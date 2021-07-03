Advertisement

Man recovered from St. Joseph Lake dies

(KVLY)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the St. Joseph County Coroner’s office, a young man who was recovered out of the Saint Joseph River has been declared dead.

Notre Dame Police and local fire departments recovered the man before he was taken to the hospital.

His identity hasn’t been released yet.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to bring you updates here on 16 News Now.

