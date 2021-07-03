Male recovered from lake

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame police and fire departments, in conjunction with the South Bend Fire Department, took part in the rescue operation this evening.

The person they recovered has been taken to Memorial Hospital.

Right now there’s no word on his condition.

Be sure to stick with us both on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.