July’s First Friday has ‘Urban Picnic’ theme

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend hosted its July First Fridays event Friday evening where the theme was an Urban Picnic.

The event featured free live music, as well as a free comedy show by The Drop Comedy Club. Many Downtown South Bend stores and restaurants offered discounts to go along with the event.

Organizers say the purpose of First Fridays is to bring locals together and showcase the best of what Downtown South Bend has to offer.

“These summer First Fridays are a lot different than last summer’s,” interim executive director of marketing and events for Downtown South Bend Kylie Carter said. “Thank goodness actually. We’re starting to see more and more people each month and it’s been really great to see the community coming out. Neighbors seeing neighbors they haven’t maybe seen since before the pandemic.

It’s a really great chance to just come out, enjoy your local downtown businesses, see your friends and neighbors and just enjoy a lovely evening in Downtown South Bend.”

First Fridays happen the first Friday of every month throughout the year, with each month having a unique theme. Anyone interested in participating in future First Fridays can go to www.downtownsouthbend.com to learn more.

