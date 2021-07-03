Heat and Humidity Returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS... Sunshine should continue to dominate through the 4th of July and Monday. And we’ll see the hot temperatures and more muggy conditions return as well. Then some chances for storms 2 or 3 times next week as temperatures slowly cool off...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and staying milder. Low: 68, Wind: W 6-12

4th of July: Lots of sunshine, hotter and more humid. High: 90, Wind: WNW 8-16

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 68

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90

