Advertisement

Heat and Humidity Returns

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS... Sunshine should continue to dominate through the 4th of July and Monday. And we’ll see the hot temperatures and more muggy conditions return as well. Then some chances for storms 2 or 3 times next week as temperatures slowly cool off...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and staying milder. Low: 68, Wind: W 6-12

4th of July: Lots of sunshine, hotter and more humid. High: 90, Wind: WNW 8-16

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 68

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
Male recovered from lake
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
New laws go into effect in Indiana
Police say Myers had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who lived at his house on and...
LaGrange County man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor, child porn possession

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Heat and humidity are on the rise this holiday weekend.
4th of July Holiday Weekend Forecast
Heat and humidity are on the rise this holiday weekend.
WNDU First Alert Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 7-3-21
Great weather for fireworks tonight!
A DRY Holiday Weekend Forecast for Michiana!