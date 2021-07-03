Budweiser Clydesdales visit LaPorte’s Red Wine and Brew Fest

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales were in LaPorte Friday at The Red Wine and Brew Fest.

The Clydesdales are most known for their appearance in Super Bowl commercials. Clydesdales are often considered majestic because of their sheer size, their presence and the genuine care they receive.

“It was one of the first events that the team has done this year,” United Beverage Company general manager Matt Nelson said. “So, they’ve been off since the start of COVID and it’s really neat to have the St. Louis team in town for such a great event with first responders.

We’re out here for some great music and trying a bunch of different craft beers, so it’s been a great experience. We also have them in town for about ten days. So, the Clydesdales all over from LaPorte County, St. Joe County, even to Elkhart County and visit a few stores out there.”

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be at the St. Joseph County Fair Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST. The full list of the Budweiser Clydesdales’ appearances can be found below:

- Saturday, July 3: Hitch (all horses) 4:00-6:00 p.m. EST, St. Joseph County Fair

- Sunday, July 4: Hitch 1:00-3:00 p.m. CST, LaPorte Parade

- Monday, July 5: One Horse 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST, Martin CR 4 Elkhart

- Wednesday, July 7: Hitch 3:00-5:00 p.m. EST, Martins Erskine South Bend

- Friday, July 9: Hitch 5:00-7:00 p.m. EST, South Bend Cubs

- Saturday, July 10: Hitch 2:00-4:00 p.m. CST, LaPorte County Fair

