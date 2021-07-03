Advertisement

4th of July Holiday Weekend Forecast

Lots of sunshine as temperatures heat up!
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’re planning to head to the beach, there is a MODERATE swimming risk for portions of the lakeshore (Warren Dunes), LOW swimming risk elsewhere (updated as of 10:30am).

Winds will pickup today 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph possible. But they should settle to 5-10mph in time for evening firework shows.

Just some clouds this morning, but lots of sunshine today.

Then, we heat things up tomorrow and Monday with highs around 90!

The rest of the 10-day forecast has a number of chances for showers and storms, though we aren’t expecting heavy rainfall like we had recently.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
New laws go into effect in Indiana
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
Police say Myers had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who lived at his house on and...
LaGrange County man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor, child porn possession

Latest News

Heat and humidity are on the rise this holiday weekend.
WNDU First Alert Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 7-3-21
Downtown South Bend hosted its July First Fridays event this evening where the theme was an...
July’s First Friday has ‘Urban Picnic’ theme
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales were in LaPorte Friday at The Red Wine and Brew Fest.
Budweiser Clydesdales visit LaPorte’s Red Wine and Brew Fest
Male recovered from lake