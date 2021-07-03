4th of July Holiday Weekend Forecast

If you’re planning to head to the beach, there is a MODERATE swimming risk for portions of the lakeshore (Warren Dunes), LOW swimming risk elsewhere (updated as of 10:30am).

Winds will pickup today 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph possible. But they should settle to 5-10mph in time for evening firework shows.

Just some clouds this morning, but lots of sunshine today.

Then, we heat things up tomorrow and Monday with highs around 90!

The rest of the 10-day forecast has a number of chances for showers and storms, though we aren’t expecting heavy rainfall like we had recently.

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

