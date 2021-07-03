2nd Chance: C.J. and Kozmo

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two cats from Pet Refuge.

Meet C.J. and Kozmo, who want to be adopted together!

C.J. is a fluffy and handsome guy.

He came to Pet Refuge with his best friend Kozmo after their human passed away.

A kind neighbor took care of them when they needed it most until Pet Refuge took them in.

C.J. loves attention from visitors and volunteers.

Some people say he can be kind of nosy, but he is just a curious soul.

He does well with other cats and older children and would love to be adopted with his buddy Kozmo.

They are the perfect pair of cats to bring you lots of love and endless entertainment.

Kozmo is a confident, curious, and cool cat.

He is very intelligent, playful and full of energy.

He loves everyone he meets and does well with other cats.

If you want to adopt C.J. and Kozmo or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

