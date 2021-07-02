U.S. 30 closure east of S.R. 331 to remain in place until end of July

(WNDU) - A major Michiana highway that was shut down earlier this week due to emergency repairs is expected to have lane closures throughout July.

INDOT shut down U.S. 30 westbound between State Road 331 and State Road 19 due to a pipe failure, possibly from the heavy weekend rainfall. INDOT says repairs in the westbound lanes that are currently closed will begin on Tuesday, July 6, and U.S. 30 westbound is expected to reopen by the end of July.

The recommended detours are at S.R. 331, S.R. 10, and S.R. 19.

INDOT says this is a full pipe repair across the entire roadway, so work will move to the eastbound lanes after the westbound side is complete.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.