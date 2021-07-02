Upcoming lane restrictions on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, July 6, Bremen Highway will have lane restrictions for both northbound and southbound traffic between the U.S. 20 Bypass and Walter Street. Crews will be completing repairs to the Buckeye Pipeline.

All northbound traffic will be shifted to one of the southbound lanes, and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

The lanes should be back open on July 12.

