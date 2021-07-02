Advertisement

Upcoming lane restrictions on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, July 6, Bremen Highway will have lane restrictions for both northbound and southbound traffic between the U.S. 20 Bypass and Walter Street. Crews will be completing repairs to the Buckeye Pipeline.

All northbound traffic will be shifted to one of the southbound lanes, and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

The lanes should be back open on July 12.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
New laws go into effect in Indiana
Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Latest News

Summer learning camp ends with celebration
Summer learning camp ends with celebration
The St. Joseph County Fair offers a treasure trove of vendors.
St. Joseph County Fair offers treasure trove of vendors
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet,...
DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds