Advertisement

Summer learning camp ends with celebration

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of summer learning camp at Brown Community Learning Center in South Bend.

So, they ended the four-week program with a big bash.

Staff handed out awards to show support for their summer learners, and there was even an African dance performed by some of the students.

During the summer learning session, the 62 students who participated started their own businesses and had those on display today.

It was more than just fighting learning loss over the summer but addressing student’s emotional needs.

“Students who have a lot of issues or concerns at home, their ability to be successful in the classroom can be impeded by that so creating an opportunity for them to learn and reflect on who and what they are as emotional beings gives them the tools to be able to be successful in the classroom,” says Stephanie Bridges, Director of African-American Student and Parent Services.

Organizers say today’s bash was the perfect way to end the summer learning session and recognize the students’ achievement.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
New laws go into effect in Indiana
Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Latest News

The St. Joseph County Fair offers a treasure trove of vendors.
St. Joseph County Fair offers treasure trove of vendors
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet,...
DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds
Upcoming lane restrictions on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka