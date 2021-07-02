Summer learning camp ends with celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of summer learning camp at Brown Community Learning Center in South Bend.

So, they ended the four-week program with a big bash.

Staff handed out awards to show support for their summer learners, and there was even an African dance performed by some of the students.

During the summer learning session, the 62 students who participated started their own businesses and had those on display today.

It was more than just fighting learning loss over the summer but addressing student’s emotional needs.

“Students who have a lot of issues or concerns at home, their ability to be successful in the classroom can be impeded by that so creating an opportunity for them to learn and reflect on who and what they are as emotional beings gives them the tools to be able to be successful in the classroom,” says Stephanie Bridges, Director of African-American Student and Parent Services.

Organizers say today’s bash was the perfect way to end the summer learning session and recognize the students’ achievement.

