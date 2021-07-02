Advertisement

St. Joseph County Fair offers treasure trove of vendors

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not just food and fun at the St. Joseph County 4H Fair, but also shopping.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate spoke with craft vendors to learn what treasures you can find this year.

There’s more than 100 vendors scattered throughout the fair grounds, and you might be surprised with what you find.

You can find these vendors at the Newton Family Commercial building and in the pavilion mainly.

I can’t really describe all of what’s here because it’s really all over the board. You can find toys for kids, skin care products, people to help keep your gutters clean--you really just have to come here to find out.

Not all these business owners have store fronts so being at the fair is a big deal for their exposure.

One vendor selling her homemade natural skincare products, who’s just 21 years old, is at the fair for the first time. She says it’s great being face to face with her customers.

“I actually like to talk to people because when I talk to people I get to do face-to-face exposure. I like word of mouth exposure more than a commercial or anything like that because I like organic things. I’m an organic person. I’m very simple. I like that face to face contact so you know who’s doing it, who’s making it, and where it’s coming from,” says Zion Bradford, owner of Yoni Jay.

There’s just so many different types of vendors, you’ll just have to come down to the fairgrounds to see for yourself.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
New laws go into effect in Indiana
Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Latest News

Summer learning camp ends with celebration
Summer learning camp ends with celebration
“I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years
“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet,...
DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds
Upcoming lane restrictions on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka