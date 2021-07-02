St. Joseph County 4H Fair kicks off

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, the St. Joseph County 4H Fair returned on Friday.

The Fair will take place from July 2-10.

The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. each day, with rides opening at 2 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, kids 8-years-old and under are free.

Police, Fire, EMT and active military members are free.

