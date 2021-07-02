REMINDER: Fireworks laws here in Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are spending the holiday here at home, you are probably thinking of celebrating with some fireworks.

But keep in mind, the dates and times they can be used are limited.

In South Bend city limits, they can only be fired off between 5 and 11 p.m. from June 29 through July 9, and between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4.

The same rules apply in Mishawaka, Goshen, and Michigan City.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.