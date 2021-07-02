Red, white and RedBud: Army veteran gears up for national race

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - RedBud is synonymous with the Fourth of July in Michiana.

It’s a time to celebrate freedom and those who have served.

Now that the national event is back in Buchanan this year, riders of all levels are flocking to the track, including a handful of veterans.

“The thrill of it,” Ryan Fowler said. “There’s not much that can compare to motocross honestly.”

Ryan Fowler grew up riding dirt bikes, but never raced competitively. To be honest, he was kind of scared.

“Like the starting line and you know knocking handlebars with people, it scared me,” Fowler said. “I think kind of having that eye opening experience of being in the army and the things we did, when I got out and I got offered to race motocross again or had thought about doing it again. I was like, ‘yeah you know what, screw it. It looks like fun. Let’s do it. Definitely worth a shot.’”

But now he can’t get enough.

“Kind of like that risk vs. reward thig,” Fowler said. “Testing jumps and stuff like that and how fast you can go without breaking yourself off.”

Fowler races as part of the Veteran MX team, a motocross foundation helping service members re-assimilate when they return from duty.

“I think making those connections with other guys at the track and kind of sharing similar stories and stuff like that, it’s almost a way to get stuff off your chest and stuff like that with like minded people,” Fowler said. “It’s not... in a derogatory way or anything like that but you’re not talking to other civilians that don’t really understand where you’re coming from. You know?”

“So you’re back to the same group of people that understand everything about the military and all of that stuff,” Veterans MX photographer Walter Cronk said.

Fowler served in the U.S. Army for four years and was honored with the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the NATO Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

The Michigan native started racing competitively just last year and says motocross has given him the perfect outlet.

“I feel like if anything it’s almost like an escape from normal life,” Fowler said. “Work, stress doesn’t matter. Whatever else is going on, you just go away for the weekend, camp with the guys and race and stuff. It’s therapy in a way. That’s another thing that Vet MX does too. They push therapy and stuff like that. Kind of what they’re about.”

Three members of Veteran MX will be racing this weekend at RedBud and the group is thrilled to be doing so.

“It’s awesome that RedBud is doing what they do for the veterans and doing the parade lap,” Cronk said. “It’s good for the foundation to help bring awareness and hopefully to get some more veterans that ride and that don’t know about it can find out about the foundation and a group of people, community that they can ride with.”

A perfect way to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“It’s just Redbud in general,” Fowler said. “Like America’s Motocross track. They always got the huge flag flying. I think it’s going to be an awesome weekend.”

Fowler will be racing in three races Friday on the night track for his first national race.

The pro events at RedBud get underway Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the opening ceremonies.

It will be streamed on Peacock.

For more information on Veteran MX, click here.

