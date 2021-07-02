Advertisement

Prayer vigil honors slain South Bend man

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A prayer vigil was held Thursday afternoon for Taveyon Colon who was killed in a shooting on June 10.

The On-Site Prayer Ministry wanted to bring friends and family of Colon together to celebrate his life. Local organization Justice for Michiana was also at the vigil to spread awareness about gun violence in the area and work to correct it.

The 24-year-old was a father to five children and was loved by many. Those close to Colon still do not understand why this happened to their loved one.

“Mom described him as being her best friend,” Thellisa Williams of Justice for Michiana said. “He was the life of the party, the life of the house. He always smiled, he was always happy, he loved his kids. He was a great father. Nobody had nothing really bad to say about him. Just that he was a good person, that got took too soon.”

The investigation for the shooting is still ongoing, so if you have any information, you’re asked to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

