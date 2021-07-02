Advertisement

Police investigating double shooting in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police are investigating a double shooting.

It happened before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Gross Street.

Police found a 71-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Before police arrived, a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Though police have not made any arrests yet, they say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.

