Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins in favor of student athletes benefitting from their own name, image and likeness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday July 1, all NCAA student athletes are allowed to benefit from their own name, image and likeness.

It is important to note that universities can not pay their players directly for either athletic achievement or recruiting purposes.

The student athletes have to find their opportunities on their own or from an outside source.

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins is in approval of the news.

Statement from Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins regarding the NCAA's NIL policy:

“As I said in an interview with the New York Times six years ago, I support the relaxing of NCAA prohibitions against student-athletes profiting from use of their own names, images and likenesses for one simple reason - other students are allowed to do so,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I welcome the decision to create an interim NIL policy, and we at Notre Dame will strive to implement it in a fair and organized manner.

“As we enter a period of change and reform in college athletics, I urge all involved to remain focused on the educations purpose of our institutions, and to ensure that any changes enhance the educational experiences and outcomes of our student-athletes.”

Several Notre Dame student athletes have already posted on social media that they have started to monetize their own name, image and likeness.

