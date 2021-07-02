Marshall County ISP trooper retires after 4 decades

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday is the last day on the job for an Indiana State Trooper from Marshall County.

After nearly 42 years of service as a trooper with the Indiana State Police, Master Trooper Jeffrey Rimel will hang up the mic for the last time as he enters retirement.

Rimel’s career with the state police began in December 1979 when he graduated from the 38th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.

Throughout the years Rimel has been a first aid instructor, field training officer, and member of the tip team.

Rimel lives in St. Joseph County with his wife Deborah.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations Master Trooper Rimel and enjoy retirement!

