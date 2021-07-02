Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - “I get a call saying that I think my dad is your brother,” Charles Rodgers said.

Charles got on ancestry.com a few years ago after being talked into it by his family, and this past year he got the news of a lifetime. He has a brother he never knew about.

Friday he and his long-lost brother Daniel Harter met for the first time after both being adopted as infants years ago.

“Wow. Amazing. Just, I don’t know how to say it. How do you say it? What do you say after this many years? It’s going to sink in right? It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Charles and Daniel both said.

After getting legal documents proving the two are in fact brothers, they planned for Daniel to drive up from Florida to finally meet Friday.

“Is this real? Is it a 65-year-old dream?” Daniel said.

Daniel was raised in South Bend, Charles in Niles, but have gone 60 years without ever meeting.

On top of that, Daniel first learned of his brother Charles on the same day he lost his adoptive brother in a motorcycle crash.

“I lost a brother at the same moment, the same phone call, that I found a new brother. Now that’s god. I don’t know what else, there’s no other way to put that,” Daniel said.

Both brothers say they had great adoptive families growing up but hope to still learn more about their biological ancestry.

“I’m 65 and I’ve been wondering my whole life,” Daniel said.

“As you get older, you want your legacy. You want to find out where your bloodline is,” Charles said.

The two say they have a lot of catching up to do, and they are beyond grateful to have finally found one another.

“I want to encourage everybody out there that is wondering about their bloodline, go to ancestry dot com, all day long. It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s well worth it,” Charles said.

To add to this already amazing story, Charles and Daniel learned of a half-brother of theirs who is 94 and lives in Ohio, and they plan to go visit him next week.

