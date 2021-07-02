Link Jarrett named ABCA Midwest Coach of the Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball manager Link Jarrett has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association Midwest Coach of the Year today.

This season, Jarrett led the Irish to a 34-13 overall record.

In his first full season leading the Domers, Jarrett helped the Irish host their first regional since 2004 and appear in the school’s first super regional since 2002.

Right now, Jarrett and the Irish coaching staff are busy on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame has not announced yet which players are coming back for the 2022 season, but Jarrett said he expects most of his team to come back apart from slugger Niko Kavadas and relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp.

