LaGrange County man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor, child porn possession

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaGrange County man has been arrested on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

73-year-old Stanley Ray Myers Sr. was arrested on Tuesday, June 29. The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation back on April 19.

Police say Myers had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who lived at his house on and off for approximately two years beginning in the summer of 2019. The girl said once the behavior started, it was almost a daily occurrence when she was there.

After a search warrant of Myers’ home was granted, police say they seized an electronic device that had photographs of what is believed to be the girl.

Myers was taken into custody and is now facing charges.

