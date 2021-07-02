Kennedy’s Kitchen takes the stage at Friday’s by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre.

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Kennedy’s Kitchen took the stage today, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Theatre is hosting the weekly event for its 21st year.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their work week, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“Free music outside, we have food trucks with a variety of different types of food. You can grab a bite bring a picnic, bring your lawn chair or blanket and just hang out!” Says Jane Moore, director of booking and events services at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

And there are two Friday’s by the Fountain planned at Howard Park, next week and August 13.

