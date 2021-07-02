Advertisement

Heading to the St. Joseph County Fair? Here’s what you need to know.

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a few of the ground rules for people headed here to the fairgrounds.

The fair opens every morning at 7 a.m. from now through next Saturday, July 10.

The Newton Family Commercial Building is open from 10:30 in the morning until 9:30 at night.

And then the rides that everyone loves run from 2 p.m. until 11 every night.

The fairgrounds close at 11 p.m.

If you get here early in the morning, admission is free until 9 a.m.

Then from 9 until close, it’s $5 per person to get through the gates.

Kids 8 and under get in for free, and so do police officers, firefighters, EMT’S and active-duty military.

And of course, we can’t forget about the rides.

On “wristband days” you can ride all day when you buy a wristband for $25, and you can purchase wristbands ahead on the fair’s website.

Now every day except next Monday and Wednesday is a “wristband day.”

Monday and Wednesday are “ticket days.”

On those two days, all rides are one ticket, and tickets cost $1.50 apiece.

