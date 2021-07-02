Advertisement

Former Notre Dame football players Mick Assaf and Nic Weishar see Yoke Gaming gain fraction

On Thursday July 1, Assaf tweeted that as of 6:15 PM more than 10,000 college athletes have signed up for Yoke Gaming.
The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the...
The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl back in December(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several former Domers are taking advantage of the first day college athletes can benefit from their own name, image and likeness.

Former Notre Dame walk on running back Mick Assaf and former Irish tight end Nic Weishar are already seeing the results in their company, Yoke Gaming, which allows fans to pay to play video games with their favorite athletes.

On Thursday July 1, Assaf tweeted that as of 6:15 PM more than 10,000 college athletes have signed up for Yoke Gaming.

Some of those athletes include Irish football players Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams as well as Notre Dame women’s basketball player Sam Brunelle.

