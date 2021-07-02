First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and Lower Humidity to Begin the Holiday Weekend!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and lower humidity. The northerly breeze keeps us much cooler than the past week. The middle 70s is as high as we reach this afternoon. A very comfortable day to begin the holiday weekend or attend the opening ceremonies of the St. Joe County 4H Fair. High of 75.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another very comfortable and cool evening. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s with a light breeze. Low of 55.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and another day with lower humidity. The temperatures rise a bit to the lower 80s but it is still a great day to head down to the fair! If you do, stop by the WNDU tent between 11am and 2pm and you will find Tricia, Josh, and I there with some surprises! See you at the fair! High of 83.

SUNDAY: The 4th of July is looking hot and humid. Yes, the heat and humidity return just in time for the holiday with lots of sunshine and just a light breeze. Highs may reach 90 in most locations. A great day for grilling and maybe spend the day at the pool or beach before enjoying some fireworks! Have a great and happy 4th of July! High of 90.

LONG RANGE: As we head into next week the chances for some clouds increase and the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible with highs remaining warm into the 80s for the res of the 10 day period. Enjoy the holiday weekend and stay safe!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 1st, 2021

Thursday’s High: 80

Thursday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.