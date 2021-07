Fireworks shows here in Michiana

(WNDU) - If you’re looking to watch some fireworks this holiday weekend, here’s where you can go:

INDIANA

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, South Bend : Friday July 2 DUSK, Saturday July 3 DUSK, Sunday July 4 DUSK, Saturday July 10 DUSK

Four Winds Field, South Bend : Saturday July 3 after Movie Night

Central Green, Elkhart : Friday July 2, Independence Day Celebration after dark

Central Park, Mishawaka : Saturday July 3, 80′s Party with The 1985, 8-11 p.m.

Newton Park, Lakeville : Sunday July 4 10 p.m.

MICHIGAN

Russom Park, Dowagiac : Friday July 2 DUSK

Apple Festival Grounds along 17th Street : Friday July 2 DUSK

Diamond Lake, Cassopolis : Saturday July 3 10:30 p.m.

Baroda American Legion Field, Baroda : Saturday July 3 DUSK

Pickle Festival, Berrien Springs : Sunday July 4 DUSK

