A DRY Holiday Weekend Forecast for Michiana!
Great weather for fireworks tonight!
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mainly clear skies this evening as temps fall through the 60s. It’s a perfect night for firework shows across Michiana. Overnight, temps will fall to the lower 50s, cool and calm!
Saturday - Mostly sunny skies with warmer temps in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night - Clear skies and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
July 4th - Mostly sunny skies, high near 90. Hot and humid!
High: 74
Low: 56
Precip: 0.00″
