A DRY Holiday Weekend Forecast for Michiana!

Great weather for fireworks tonight!
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mainly clear skies this evening as temps fall through the 60s. It’s a perfect night for firework shows across Michiana. Overnight, temps will fall to the lower 50s, cool and calm!

Saturday - Mostly sunny skies with warmer temps in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night - Clear skies and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

July 4th - Mostly sunny skies, high near 90. Hot and humid!

High: 74

Low: 56

Precip: 0.00″

