DNR: Mysterious illness is killing hundreds of songbirds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, the Department of Natural Resources in Indiana is left scratching their heads as they try to figure out what strange disease is killing hundreds of songbirds in Indiana and surrounding states.

“I have not seen songbirds specifically die at such large numbers before,” Allisyn Gillet, Ornithologist with Indiana DNR says.

What exactly is killing them remains a mystery. The DNR has ruled out Bird Flu and West Nile Virus.

“These symptoms are primarily being seen in Blue Jays, American Robins, Common Grackles, European Starlings, and Northern Cardinals, but other species may be affected,” Gillet says.

Those symptoms are eye swelling, crusty gummy closed eyes, head swelling and neurological signs like tremors, stumbling, weakness, or lethargy.

“We have made no direct connections between anything quite yet,” Gillet adds.

The Department of Natural Resources in Indiana says more testing needs to be done on these dead birds.

In the meantime, they are telling people to stop feeding the birds, wash your bird feeders and birdbaths in a 10% bleach solution, and store those away until further notice from the DNR.

Putting those away will keep birds from congregating and spreading the unknown illness.

The DNR says around 285 birds have been found across the state that have died from this illness, but that may be an underestimate.

In Michiana, Kosciusko County has seen a higher amount, and the DNR mentioned St. Joseph County as well.

Officials are flocking together, and hoping to get closer to finding out what this illness is.

“We are hoping to get some more updates regarding whether we can rule more things out however we are coordinating with the National Wildlife Health Center and our labs to be able what those things are,” Gillet says.

If you find any birds alive or dead that appear to have the symptoms, be sure to contact your local DNR as they are tracking this strange illness, and don’t handle the birds with your bare hands.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.