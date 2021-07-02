Cubs drop both in the series-opening double-header against Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio. (South Bend Cubs) - After the first two games were postponed, the South Bend Cubs and the Lake County Captains finally started off their road series. Each team had allowed one hit through the first frame, but the Captains struck first in the bottom of the second. Jose Tena took an 0-1 pitch from Max Bain over the right-centerfield wall for a solo shot, staring off the scoring at 1-0.

Two innings later, Grayson Byrd would mark his debut with authority. After Edmond Americaan stole second, Byrd took the first pitch he saw in the at-bat into right field to plate the Cubs speedy centerfielder and even up the score at one apiece. But the long ball would come into play again as a two-run shot in the fourth by Victor Nova gave the Captains the lead right back, making the score 3-1. A couple of singles and walks chased Bain from the game, bringing in Bryan King in relief. The first pitch he threw was lined up the middle by Jose Tena, who drove his second and third runs of the game to expand the Captains’ lead to 5-1.

But South Bend’s offense awoke the next inning. Bradlee Beesley led the inning off with a home run, the second of his minor league career. Jake Washer went after him and did the exact same thing. Both solo shots lofted over the right-field wall to cut the deficit to 5-3. Grayson Byrd followed them up in the sixth with his first home run of the season, a 390-foot blast to lead off the inning and make the score 5-4.

But that would be it for the scoring, as the next two frames went down 1-2-3 and the Captains held on to take game one by a score of 5-4.

Game 2:

WP: Logan Allen (5-0, 2.54 ERA)

LP: Burl Carraway (2-1, 10.29 ERA)SV: Tim Herrin (2)

Box Score

The second game of the doubleheader moved along very quickly, thanks to dominant performances by both starters. The Captains’ starter Logan Allen began the game with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts through the first four innings While Matteo Bocchi continued his scoreless streak to start things off, allowing just one baserunner with three strikeouts in the first four frames.

In the fifth, the Cubs offense threatened for the first time all game. The first two Cubs reached base in the inning, with Jake Slaughter leading things off with a single and Matthew Warkenting reaching on a Victor Nova fielding error. The runners advanced on a groundout by Josue Huma, and Delvin Zinn loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk. Then came Bradlee Beesley, who battled his way to a 2-2 count against Allen, and then ripped a single up the middle to score the first two runs of the game.

Bocchi finished with five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Clark Scolamiero took Burl Carraway deep to right field with a runner on first to tie the game up at two in the bottom of the sixth. Carraway loaded up the bases with one out before Tanner Jesson-Dalton came on to finish up the inning. The first batter he faced, Raynel Delgado gave the Captains their first lead of the game after he beat out a throw to first that scored Will Brennan. Huma was close to making it a game-saving, inning-ending double play, but the Captains completed the comeback to make the score 3-2.

The Cubs went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to give Lake County the sweep. Bocchi extended his shutout streak to thirteen innings in his first three professional starts. He allowed just two baserunners and struck out four in his longest career outing of five innings. Bradlee Beesley (2-6, R, HR, 3 RBI) drove in three runs over two games, including his second home run of the season. Grayson Byrd went 2-3 in his Cubs debut in game one, including a solo home run (1) and an RBI double.

Next Up: Derek Casey (3-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Tanner Burns (2-3, 3.34 ERA). The Cubs are back in action tomorrow at 7:05 for game three of the road series against Lake County.