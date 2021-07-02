Collins, White Sox complete sweep of Twins with 8-5 win

CHICAGO (AP) - Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5. Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine. Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)