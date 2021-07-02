Advertisement

Collins, White Sox complete sweep of Twins with 8-5 win

Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, left, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, left, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins after the White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5. Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine. Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Mark Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of...
Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate

Latest News

Cubs drop both in the series-opening double-header against Lake County
FILE: The University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins meets reporters, at the Vatican,...
Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins in favor of student athletes benefitting from their own name, image and likeness
Irish manager Link Jarrett in the dugout on Sunday May 2, 2021 against North Carolina.
Link Jarrett named ABCA Midwest Coach of the Year
Ball State head coach Mike Neu talks to his players during the first half of the Mid-American...
Ball State signs Mike Neu to contract extension through 2025