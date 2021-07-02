Advertisement

Ball State signs Mike Neu to contract extension through 2025

The news was first reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.
Ball State head coach Mike Neu talks to his players during the first half of the Mid-American...
Ball State head coach Mike Neu talks to his players during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Ball State has signed head football coach Mike Neu to a new deal that runs through the 2025 season and includes increased compensation.

Neu had just signed an extension through the 2022 season back in June of 2020.

Last year, Neu led the Cardinals to their first-ever bowl win and first MAC title since 1996.

Ball State will return 20 of the 22 starters next season.

