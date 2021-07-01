Warsaw police investigating suspicious package at post office

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw police are currently investigating after they were notified of a suspicious package on the property of the United States Postal Service on Market Street.

Police received a call from USPS employees about the suspicious package just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The post office is currently closed due to the investigation. Police are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.

