Warsaw police investigating suspicious package at post office

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw police are currently investigating after they were notified of a suspicious package on the property of the United States Postal Service on Market Street.

Police received a call from USPS employees about the suspicious package just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The post office is currently closed due to the investigation. Police are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.

