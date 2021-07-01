Advertisement

U-Pick underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for some fresh, juicy blueberries, the wait is over.

Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz is open for U-Pick.

The family-owned farm offers several different varieties of blueberries.

You can also pick up pre-picked blueberries, jam, honey and more from their shop.

And despite the weather Michiana has seen the past few months, they have a great crop this year.

“The community itself has always been supportive,” said manager Kate Tillman-Craig. “Everyone looks every year for the big garage doors to be open at our store and then word spreads really quickly. So, it’s nice to have everyone spread the word, it helps to keep everything going.”

U-Pick at Tillman Blueberry Farms costs $2 a pound.

For more information or to order blueberries, visit them at 618 S Michigan Street in LaPaz, or call (574) 784-3331.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
Mark Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of...
Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate

Latest News

Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
County officer involved in Mishawaka crash
Fireworks times for Southwest Michigan
16 News Now spoke with lifeguards at Silver Beach on Wednesday to learn how you can stay safe...
Dangerous swimming conditions all along Lake Michigan to start holiday weekend