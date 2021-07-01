U-Pick underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for some fresh, juicy blueberries, the wait is over.

Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz is open for U-Pick.

The family-owned farm offers several different varieties of blueberries.

You can also pick up pre-picked blueberries, jam, honey and more from their shop.

And despite the weather Michiana has seen the past few months, they have a great crop this year.

“The community itself has always been supportive,” said manager Kate Tillman-Craig. “Everyone looks every year for the big garage doors to be open at our store and then word spreads really quickly. So, it’s nice to have everyone spread the word, it helps to keep everything going.”

U-Pick at Tillman Blueberry Farms costs $2 a pound.

For more information or to order blueberries, visit them at 618 S Michigan Street in LaPaz, or call (574) 784-3331.

