Sarah Hildebrandt wins gold in simulated Olympic wrestling tournament in South Bend

.After the match, she was able to parade around Saint Mary’s College with the American Flag.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate and Team USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt is training in South Bend for the 2020 Olympic games.

On Wednesday night, Hildebrandt competed in a simulated gold metal match, and just like she did in the earlier rounds of the simulation, Hildebrandt won 10-0.

Hildebrandt says this simulation was huge for her ahead of the games.

“Oh my goodness, how cool was that,” Hildebrandt said. “It’s really real, you know? The whole thing felt really real. It honestly made me feel so excited to actually do it in less than two months. Oh my gosh. That was so fun. It really took everyone being here. The whole community got involved to make this happen. That’s huge. That’s everything.”

Now, the training intensifies. Hildebrandt will still be training with her Team USA teammates in South Bend until July 7.

