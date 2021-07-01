Sarah Hildebrandt hopes to inspire next generation of women wrestlers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt is training for the games in the 50 KG weight class in South Bend at Saint Mary’s College..

While her mission is to win a gold medal, she’s trying to accomplish even more.

Hildebrandt had to wrestle boys quite often growing up because Penn did not have a girls wrestling program when she was in school.

She wants to inspire the next generation of women’s wrestlers.

“That feeling never gets old,” Hildebrandt said. “If I see a picture of little girls watching us or asking for my autograph, that doesn’t get old. Every single time it is so inspiring and motivating. I didn’t have that growing up. To now be that for somebody else is super encouraging and lights a fire under you every morning.”

Hildebrandt will certainly have that fire going on Wednesday night, as she competes in the simulated Olympic Tournament 50 KG finals at 9:20 PM.

