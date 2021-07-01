Potawatomi Zoo certified as sensory-inclusive facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is partnering with KultureCity to make the zoo sensory inclusive.

Their goal is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those with sensory needs.

Visitors to the zoo with sensitivities can download the free KultureCity app on their phone, which will give users a list of sensory features at the zoo and how to access them.

Visitors who might be overwhelmed by the environment can also borrow a sensory bag from the attraction ticket booth that contains fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones and other resources.

The zoo is one of two KultureCity certified zoos in Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.