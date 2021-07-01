Plan to improve South Bend water plant could raise utility bill by $3 per year until 2026

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials are proposing a new plan that could improve aging water pipes and equipment in South Bend that could increase utility bills next year.

Inside South Bend’s Edison Park Filtration Plant are aging water pumps, old pipes, and outdated computer systems.

“Because some of this equipment is 50 and 60 years old, they don’t even make those parts anymore and so when we get it rebuilt it will cost a lot more than if we were just to buy something new,” Public Works Director Erin Horvath.

Horvath is proposing a new plan to common council members.

“We’re giving a tour to some of our council members so they can see the condition of the plant and our assets because we are asking for a rating increase on the water side to help support capital needs,” Horvath says.

If approved, the rate increase could cost residents an extra $3 on their utility bill every year, for the next five years.

“At this particular plant, we will be spending 7 million dollars to upgrade filters, logic controllers, computer systems and wells that need to be replaced,” Horvath says.

And if the city doesn’t make those upgrades, Horvath says that decision could cost the city more money down the line.

“The cost of not doing this could be significant. Worst case is we’ve got a problem with not being to have enough water to put out a fire or we release water that isn’t safe to drink,” Horvath says.

“That’s something we would never want to get to that point and we’re not near that point. I don’t want to scare anyone. We want to make sure that we are continuing to have a reliable asset that we can make sure that you are always going to get your water 100 percent of the time, and that you don’t have to worry about when you turn on that tap, it’s going to come out. It’s going to be clean and safe to drink and you are going to have enough pressure that you could do what you need to do,” Horvath adds.

Before the plan can move forward, it must be approved by common council, then by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission which could take up to one year.

However if it is passed, Horvath says South Bend residents could start to see increases on their utility bill as early as the beginning of 2022.

