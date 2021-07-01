Advertisement

New laws go into effect in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - New laws are going into effect in the Hoosier State.

Let’s break down some of the major bills passed by lawmakers, and signed by Governor Holcomb.

A new Indiana police reform law starts today.

It requires officers to go through mandatory de-escalation training.

The law also bans chokeholds in certain situations and makes it a misdemeanor for an officer to turn off a body camera to cover up a crime.

Another law taking effect would change how officials respond to a pandemic.

The measure allows local elected officials to overturn orders from city or county health departments.

That would apply to mask mandates and capacity limits like we’ve seen during Covid-19.

The bill was vetoed by Governor Holcomb, but lawmakers voted to override that veto.

Also today, the State of Indiana is no longer charging for some firearm licenses.

People applying for a lifetime license to carry a handgun no longer have to pay a $125 fee.

This is now in effect after lawmakers passed it as part of the state’s two-year budget.

And Indiana now has its own “state snack,” similar to the state bird, state flower, state tree and state song.

Lawmakers have decided popcorn grown in Indiana is worth recognition.

It’s now the official snack of the Hoosier state.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Mark Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of...
Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Latest News

Charlotte Lester was last seen Wednesday in the area of Marion St. and Washington Gardens.
Elkhart police searching for missing woman
Police tape.
Warsaw police investigating suspicious package at post office
Jurors will consider whether to indict the Trump Organization, executives at the business or...
Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
New laws go into effect in Indiana
New laws go into effect in Indiana