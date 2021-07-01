Advertisement

Mississippi State shuts down Vandy again for 1st national title

Mississippi State is the team that eliminated Notre Dame from the postseason.
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals. Bednar was working on three days’ rest and walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh. It’s Mississippi State’s first national title in a team sport.

Mississippi State is the team that eliminated Notre Dame from the postseason. The Bulldogs knocked out the Irish in the Starkville Super Regional.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water

Latest News

After the match, Sarah Hildebrandt was able to parade around Saint Mary’s College with the...
Sarah Hildebrandt wins gold in simulated Olympic wrestling tournament in South Bend
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during the NCAA college football team's spring...
Brian Kelly excited about opportunity for players to benefit from name, image and likeness
Notre Dame baseball assistant coach Chuck Ristano will pitch to Trey Mancini at 2021 MLB Home...
Chuck Ristano flattered to pitch to Trey Mancini at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby
Sarah Hildebrandt signs autographs for young girls after a workout with Team USA Wrestling.
Sarah Hildebrandt hopes to inspire next generation of women wrestlers