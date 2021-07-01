Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - About $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The incentive program features a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000 for residents ages 18 and older who have gotten a shot. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible for one of nine prepaid tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is being launched after several states, including Ohio, offered millions of dollars to boost vaccinations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/1/2021 9:31:23 AM (GMT -4:00)