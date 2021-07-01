Advertisement

Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - About $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The incentive program features a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000 for residents ages 18 and older who have gotten a shot. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible for one of nine prepaid tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is being launched after several states, including Ohio, offered millions of dollars to boost vaccinations.

