Grandal hits 2 of White Sox 6 HRs to rip Twins 13-3

Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz connected for solo homers off the 25-year-old right-hander.
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and the Chicago White Sox went deep six times to pound the Minnesota Twins 13-3. Rookie Andrew Vaughn smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Gavin Sheets hit his first career home run in his second game as Chicago won its third straight. José Abreu and Brian Goodwin added solo shots to help first-place Chicago expand its lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Dylan Cease cruised to his fourth victory in five starts, allowing three hits and striking out seven in six innings. Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz connected for solo homers off the 25-year-old right-hander.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

