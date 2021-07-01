Advertisement

Gorgeous start to the holiday weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FANTASTIC FRIDAY!! Tomorrow is going to be about as nice as it gets in July...lots of sunshine and quite comfortable. If you would prefer hotter weather, you won’t have to wait long, as it all comes back for Sunday afternoon and Monday. Overall, a fabulous 4th of July weekend here in Michiana. Next week, temperatures back off a bit again, and we’ll have an occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm. At this point, I don’t see a repeat of the widespread heavy rains over the past week, though...

Tonight: Clear and becoming cooler and calmer. Low: 55, Wind: N 7-14

Friday: Lots of sunshine and comfortable with an afternoon breeze. High: 74, Wind: N 7-14

Friday night: Clear and cool again. Low: 55

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer...still rather comfortable, though. High: 80

