Former Domer Natalie Achonwa named Olympian for third time for Canada

(WNDU) - Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa has been selected to compete for Team Canada at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. This is her third time playing in the Olympics.

Achonwa and the Canadian women’s basketball team came up short in the 2016 Rio Olympics falling in the quarterfinals to France.

Achonwa is ready to get out there again for her home country.

“Every time I get the call to represent my country and wear a Canadian jersey, it’s a tremendous honor for me,” Achonwa said in a news release.

In her first season in Minnesota, Achonwa is averaging just 3.8 points per game in just eight games played. Achonwa has not played for the Lynx since June 12 when she sprained her medial collateral ligament in her right knee.

She is expected to be ready to go for the Olympics.

