Former Domer Monty Williams leads Suns to NBA Finals for first time since 1993

Williams is in his second season as the head coach of the Suns.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half...
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball player and assistant coach Monty Williams has led the Suns to the NBA finals as Phoenix eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-103 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

This is the first time Phoenix has been to the Finals since 1993. Williams is in his second season as the head coach of the Suns.

This will be the second straight season Notre Dame will be represented in the NBA Finals. Former Irish player Chris Quinn helped the Miami Heat make the Finals in 2020 as an assistant coach.

