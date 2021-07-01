Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: HIGH Swim Risk, Sunshine Returning

A HIGH swim risk across Michiana beaches for Thursday and Friday. The sunshine is returning to the area as rain finally moves on South. The details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Waves between 3-7 feet are possible with rip currents also possible. Starting the day with cloud cover and the chance for a shower or a storm through the first half of Thursday. Then the sunshine returns to Michiana and is here to stay through the weekend. Staying warm and a bit humid. High of 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and lower humidity will lead to a very nice and comfortable evening. Temperatures heading into the middle 50s as we cool off. Low of 55.

FRIDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Waves between 3-7 feet are possible with rip currents also possible. Lots of sunshine and a northerly breeze keep us on the cooler side and keep the humidity low. The high in the middle 70s. High of 74.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and another day with lower humidity. High back to near 80 degrees but a great day to dry things out across Michiana. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: The 4th of July looks nice and warm. The heat and humidity comes back by Sunday with a high nearing 88. Still a very sunny end to the weekend and a great day for some grilling or some late-night fireworks. Monday will be nearing 90 with the humidity back in full. We do see some scattered thunderstorm chances come back into the area by the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 80

Wednesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.06″

