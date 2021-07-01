Advertisement

Fireworks times for Southwest Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Fourth of July weekend is almost here!

On your screen are some fireworks scheduled in Southwest Michigan.

The Herald Palladium reports fireworks are happening in Dowagiac and Niles on Friday.

Saturday, you can catch displays on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis or at the Baroda American Legion Field.

Then Sunday, you can see fireworks in Berrien Springs following the Pickle Festival.

