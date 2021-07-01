Mich. (WNDU) - Fourth of July weekend is almost here!

On your screen are some fireworks scheduled in Southwest Michigan.

The Herald Palladium reports fireworks are happening in Dowagiac and Niles on Friday.

Saturday, you can catch displays on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis or at the Baroda American Legion Field.

Then Sunday, you can see fireworks in Berrien Springs following the Pickle Festival.

Fireworks times for Southwest Michigan

